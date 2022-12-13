DORSET — What does it mean to be a place-based, nature-focused writer during climate change in Vermont?
At a recent talk at Dorset Library, answers included adjustments to camping (sleeping without a tent, or not); ice fishing; trapping; hunting; observing finches; and even consideration of the Vermonter “who loved his wife so much he almost told her.”
This last wry observation was offered by Dave Mance III, the “Vermontiest of Vermonters” in the opinion of the second speaker Megan Mayhew Bergman, a transplant to the state. They gamely parried questions and offered their perspectives, all the while observed by a band of citizens and two apparently displaced pugs who occasionally grumbled displeasure.
Bergman is an assistant professor at Middlebury College and author most recently of “How Strange a Season,” selected as one of the best books of 2022 by The New Yorker. Mance is a sugarmaker and editor of Vermont Almanac, whose third volume has just hit bookstores. Both live in Shaftsbury.
The Almanac is published “to give rural Vermont its due,” according to Mance. It says, “this is who we are,” and we “value a simple existence.”
The volume just published features 72 writers providing “stories from and for the land,” as the subtitle proclaims, covering bat boxes, clothes pins, the Blue Benn, Consider Bardwell Farm, butternuts, bear bacon and “making a black ash pack basket” — to pull out some random entries.
Bergman suggested some strategies of overcoming potential despair in the face of seemingly unstoppable climate change (entwined with the pandemic and dispiriting politics).
“We have underestimated how dangerous it is to have a lack of hope,” she noted.
She combats despair herself by taking agency, for example, driving a Meals on Wheels route. Mance finds what helps him is “self-forgetting toil — just getting your hands dirty … simple life in tune with the earth.”
Bergman read a poignant prose poem “May,” published in this year’s Almanac. It depicts a finch who watches over his brood, singing out his devotion — only to be vanquished by an unthinking manmade foe.
Mance read an essay from the first Almanac about a winter drive, capturing the pre-dawn sensations “when the world shrunk to a circle of headlights and introspection seems easy.”
Afterward, it was time for the crowd to venture out into the December rain, mulling over nature’s blessings and challenges and the Vermonter “who loved his wife so much he almost told her.”