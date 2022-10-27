ARLINGTON — A circle to honor grandmothers will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Arlington Community House, 3854 Route 7A. The focus will be to honor women in the grandmother stage of life; women do not need to have grandchildren to attend. Bring a shawl and an open heart. Members will share wisdom, a few stories and more. Offered on a sliding scale of $10 to $15 per person. RSVP to Teresa King at teresaking1@live.com by Sunday.
"Our role as grandmothers is to be calm, centered and grounded because the rest of the world is not," organizers said in a statement. "Our role as grandmother is to hold a higher vision for humanity and the Earth. Come, be seen, heard, celebrated and cherished for the woman you are."
The event will be facilitated by King. She has been facilitating workshops for 25 years and has been honoring grandmothers since 2013. More info can be found under "events" at thelargerpicture.com.