TROY, N.Y. — Organizers of the 75th Troy Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day are urging walkers, runners and spectators not to put away their Halloween costumes yet.
The Trot, a signature event of the Collar City’s holiday festivities, is seeking creative and scream-worthy entries for its popular Costume Contest. The $350 in prize money is up for grabs for participants in two categories: Most Unique and Best Thanksgiving Day Costumes.
“One of the most enjoyable parts of our 5K is seeing all the imaginative costumes on the streets of Troy,” said Troy Mayor Patrick Madden. “They add a fun and unique element to our family-friendly event for both participants and spectators.”
To register, fill out an entry form at TroyTurkeyTrot.com/annual-costume-contest. Email the completed form and photos of the costume entry to info@troyturkeytrot.com by Sunday, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m. All costume contest participants will have their entries uploaded to the event’s Facebook page. Entries receiving the most “likes” in each of the two categories will receive cash prizes. (1st place $100, 2nd place $50, and 3rd place $25.) Winners will be announced on race morning.
For more information and to register for the 5K, 10K, Grade School Mile, and Turkey Walk visit TroyTurkeyTrot.com.
Troy Turkey Trot sponsors include Pioneer Bank, Wm. J. Fagan & Sons, Capital Region Honda Dealers, and Choice Physical Therapy.