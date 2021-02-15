MANCHESTER — Bennington County Habitat for Humanity has announced the appointment of five new members to its board of directors.
The board members are Michael Bacon of Peru; Chris Ponessi of Bennington; and David Baer, Jane Whitney and Meg Hansen of Manchester.
Ponessi completed an eight-year term on the board at the end of 2019 and, after a mandatory year off, agreed to rejoin the board. He is chair of the Site Selection Committee.
Bacon is chair of the Homeowner Selection/Support Committee. Baer is a member of the Resource Development Committee and is the driving force behind Habitat's 2021 Model Home Building Contest for students in the county. Hansen intends to revive the Communications Committee and is a member of the Event Committee for the Model Home Building Contest. Whitney is a member of the Homeowner Selection/Support Committee.
“We welcome these new board members and the depth of different experiences they all bring to our effort to build decent and affordable housing in Bennington County,” board President Bill Hoyt said in a release. “We look forward to getting back to our pre-COVID level of activity as soon as possible.”