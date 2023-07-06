ARLINGTON — Take a leisurely stroll through some of Arlington’s prettiest, most unique and creatively planned gardens on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. during the Arlington Garden Club’s Town and Country garden tour.
This year’s walk-about includes eight properties in Arlington, East and West Arlington, and Sandgate. Some may have caught drivers' attention from main roads, while others are tucked-away on back byways.
This year’s tour, which takes place rain or shine, is the eighth in the Arlington Garden Club’s bi-annual series. Its mission is to raise money for the club’s annual Scholarship Award, which makes a monetary gift to the most deserving senior who is going on for education in environmental studies, biology/botany or related subjects after graduating from Arlington High School.
The gardens selected for this year’s tour will focus on those with unique components, such as water features and stone work; others that are designed for wildlife, pollinators or children; and still more whose design and implementation include unusual artistic elements.
As an added attraction, juried plein air painters will be working at their easels in some of the gardens. Their paintings will then be featured in a show in the Canfield Gallery of the Martha Canfield Free Library in Arlington later in the fall.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the tour, and include descriptions of the properties, as well as a map showing each location. Tickets may be purchased at the Arlington Garden Club table at the Arlington Farmers Market on July 14 at the Arlington Common. Tickets can also be purchased in advance at the Arlington Inn from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily, using cash or a personal check only. On the day of the tour, tickets will be sold in front of the Arlington Community House on Route 7A, across from St. James’ Episcopal Church.
Some garden hosts will provide refreshments during the tour. Make sure to bring a sun hat, comfortable walking shoes and a camera. But please leave pets at home.
For more information, contact Pat Williams, chair of this year’s Arlington Garden Tour, at 802-375-1223.