RICHFORD — The 2022 Vermont Maple Conference, to be held from Dec. 7-10, will offer options for both online and in-person learning, with informative and engaging sessions led by maple industry experts and maple producers.
University of Vermont (UVM) Extension and the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association (VMSMA) will host the hybrid conference, which is co-sponsored by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets. Daily sessions will be of interest not only to sugar makers but also to foresters who work with maple producers and forest landowners looking to lease to a producer.
For details and to register, go to www.vermontmaple.org/maple-conferences. Attendees can register for online sessions, in-person sessions or nab a “golden ticket” and have access to all four days of the conference. All sessions will be recorded for registrants’ future enjoyment and learning.
The conference kicks off on Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. with the first of eight online sessions over a three day period. Attendees also can register for a day of in-person sessions at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center.
This is the first time since January 2020 that the Vermont Maple Conference has offered an in-person option. The day will include a panel of industry experts moderated by UVM Extension Maple Specialist Mark Isselhardt, a plenary session by Joël Boutin (Maple Consultant and Teacher at the CFA of St-Anselme, QC), hydrometer testing, a tour of the State of Vermont Metrology Lab, a research update with Dr. Timothy Perkins, Director of the UVM Proctor Maple Research Center and a tradeshow. In addition, the day will include nine interactive sessions after lunch that will focus on areas such as maple business management, maple industry regulations, sugarbush health, marketing and media and maple production and innovation.