MANCHESTER — Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning will host Middlebury College Professor Matthew Dickinson to talk about forecasting the 2022 midterm elections. The program will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Manchester Community Library.
When it comes to controlling the presidency and Congress, the U.S. is in a period of instability not seen in more than a century, GMALL said in a release. No party seems able to govern beyond a two-year period, and the slim partisan margins make it difficult to enact legislation. In the 2022 midterms, will Democrats lose their majorities in the House and Senate, thus continuing this period of unstable majorities? For answers, the class will look at political science forecast models and consider they indicate.
Registration for the talk is $18 per person in advance or $22 per person at the door. For more information or to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit the website at greenmtnacademy.org.