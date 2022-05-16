BENNINGTON -- The Town of Bennington has been awarded a $200,000 grant from the Vermont Downtown Development Board from the Transportation Fund for the start of the Walloomsac Redevelopment Project. The grant application was developed by the Better Bennington Corporation Design Committee and a 20 percent match was provided by the Town as part of the effort.
Attention on the Riverwalk has increased after the tragic murder of Emily Hamann, which was a catalyst for an active collaboration between numerous community groups including Hamann's family, the Interfaith Council, the Bennington Police Department, VFW Post 1332, the Bank of Bennington, the Bennington Housing Authority, the Better Bennington Corporation, the Turning Point Center, GBICs, local legislators, the Town of Bennington Select Board, neighbors, community members, and others.
Concurrent with these important community initiatives, the Better Bennington Corporation, through its Downtown Design Committee, was evaluating the environment of the Riverwalk, it strengths and deficiencies, with vision toward an important community place with enhanced natural and infrastructure elements, needed repairs, quiet and active space, a showcase for the visual and performing arts, and a recreation asset connecting to the rail-trail to the north, and extension east and south along a pathway envisioned into Massachusetts.
The improvements include widening the trail, signage at pathway crossings, a connection to the new Rail Trail that is being constructed now, and improved lighting. These improvements are part of a first phase of the overall plan for improving the pathway.