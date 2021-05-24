BENNINGTON — A Bennington County legislator, a co-owner of Pangaea Restaurant, the pastor of the Mission City Church, the family and community partnership manager at Bennington County Head Start and the events coordinator for the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce are among the 20 Emerging Leaders of Southern Vermont named by Southern Vermont Young Professionals and the Shires Young Professionals.
Dane Whitman, Lani DePonte-Disorda, Jake Stone, Beth Wallace and Mikaela Lewis were among the honorees recognized on May 12 during the first day of the Southern Vermont Economy Summit. The annual recognition event celebrates young people from the Bennington and Windham regions. Individuals were nominated based on their work as community leaders and volunteers, and for their professional accomplishments and commitment to serving the region.
“Even though we had to do the recognition virtually this year, we had a massive increase in nominations,” said Sarah Lang of the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation, home to the Southern Vermont Young Professionals. “Fifty-three outstanding young leaders were identified from which the final 20 were selected.” Locally-made gifts were provided by Better Wheel Works in Newfane.
Each nominee was asked to submit an application that described their career and community service accomplishments. Many focused on the intersection of their work and their community.
Lani DePonte-Disorda, a partner and vice president of Pangaea Restaurant, said, “I am most proud of the work we do with the culinary program at Mount Anthony and seeing interns and young chefs pursuing their dreams after getting foundational experience at Pangaea, and I hope to continue to strengthen that bridge.”
Conor Floyd, manager of the Farm to School Program at Food Connects, said, “Heading into spring now with the pandemic end in sight, we have new, stronger community partnerships, thriving programs in schools, and a revived energy around school meals as everyone has come to appreciate their necessity for a healthy and well-nourished community.”
Samba Diallo, a harm reduction specialist at the AIDS Project of Southern Vermont, emphasized the importance of his involvement outside the workplace. “Although I get to help people as part of my job, the one thing that I’m proud of and enjoy doing for my community is volunteering…. Whether it is helping new asylum seekers or delivering food ... volunteering and seeing others come together … is what drives me.”
Nominees were also asked, “What is SoVermont?”. Beth Wallace, family and community partnership manager at Bennington County Head Start / Early Head Start, said, “…SoVermont is a place of opportunity and creative solutions … for me, it is a refuge. When so much on the national stage can be disappointing and frustrating, I take solace in the strong community connection and accessible leadership in this corner of our ‘brave little state.’”
All of the 2021 Southern Vermont Emerging Leaders will be nominated for the Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Rising Star awards. For a complete look at this year's, and previous years', honorees, visit www.sovermontzone.com/emerging-leaders.
The complete list of winners:
Juliette Carr, Old Ways Herbal and Riversong Farm, South Newfane
Samba A. Diallo, AIDS Project of Southern Vermont, Brattleboro
Lani DePonte-Disorda, Pangaea Restaurant, North Bennington
Eric Durocher, Town of Dover, East Dover
Conor Floyd, Food Connects, Bellows Falls
Maribeth Fonda, Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, Brattleboro
Ian Goodnow, Costello, Valente & Gentry P.C., Brattleboro Select Board, Brattleboro
Ian Hefele, School for International Training, Vernon
Frances Huntley, Downtown Brattleboro Alliance, Brattleboro
Mikaela Lewis, Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, Shaftsbury
Tai Morse, Vernon Elementary School, Keene, N.H.
Zach Rounds, Rescue Inc., Vernon
Danielle Salway, Mount Snow Academy, West Dover
Brittany Schmidt, River Bend Chiropractic, Brattleboro
Jake Stone, Mission City Church, Bennington
S. Luella Strattner, Mount Snow Academy, Newfane
Beth Wallace, Bennington County Head Start/Early Head Start, United Children's Services, North Bennington
Shannon Wheeler, Town of Dover, West Dover
Dane Whitman, Vermont state legislature, Grey Oak (LLC), North Bennington
Sarah Wiggins, SIT Study Abroad, Northfield, Mass.