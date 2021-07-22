RUTLAND — Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging has announced the promotion of two long-time agency staffers to new roles on its senior leadership team. Samantha Brennan and Kathy Clark, both former lead case managers with SVCOA, have been named aging services director and assistant director case management operations, respectively.
“We are thrilled to announce the promotion of Samantha and Kathy into these key leadership positions,” Pam Zagorski, executive director of SVCOA, said in a statement. “Both Samantha and Kathy bring tremendous knowledge, experience and perspective to SVCOA’s leadership team, and will play vital roles in positioning the agency well to continue to meet the ever-changing and increasing needs of its clients moving forward.”
Brennan, who began her career with United Counseling Service as a house coordinator and representative payee, has been with SVCOA since 2004. In her 17 years with the agency, she has served as a 3SquaresVT coordinator, senior companion coordinator, certified case manager and certified lead case manager. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and a Master of Arts in education, both from Castleton University, as well as certifications as a state health insurance program counselor and Mary Ellen Copeland recovery educator.
Clark, a 22-year employee of SVCOA, started her career as a social worker with Vermont Achievement Center and later as a therapeutic case manager with Rutland Mental Health Services before joining SVCOA. She began with SVCOA in 1999 as a certified case manager and later transitioned to serve in a dual role as a certified case manager and senior companion coordinator. In recent years she has served as a certified case manager and certified lead case manager. She holds an Associate of Applied Sciences in independent studies from State University of New York – Delhi, as well as a Bachelor of Science in child family services from State University of New York - Plattsburgh.
Brennan and Clark join Zagorski, Chris Adams, development and communications director; Rosemary Greene, business operations director; and Courtney Anderson, nutrition director, on SVCOA’s senior management team.
Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging exists to be a community force in creating and sustaining opportunities for elders and caregivers in the region to help assure that elders are able to maintain maximum independence and quality of life.
With offices in Rutland and Bennington, SVCOA offers a wide range of supports, services and programs for older Vermonters, caregivers and volunteers across Rutland and Bennington counties.
For more information about SVCOA, visit www.svcoa.org.