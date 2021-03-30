BENNINGTON — To encourage dental health, volunteers with the Bennington Oral Health Coalition and Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services last month assembled and delivered nearly 2,000 toothbrush kits for Mount Anthony Union students.
The kits were given to the students by the Abbey Group during their regular food distributions on Feb. 21, during National Children’s Dental Health Month.
BOHC coordinator Wanda Bennett and GBICS volunteers Donna Belluzzi and Carol O’Dell spent 15 hours assembling the kits, each with a toothbrush, toothpaste and dental floss, before delivering them to Maureen O’Neil of the Abbey Group. BOHC plans to deliver more toothbrush kits again near the end of the school year.
“Students have more time at home during this COVID pandemic and so they have more time to brush their teeth,” said Wanda Bennet, BOHC coordinator. “We hope this will encourage and allow everyone to work on their healthy smile.
“Due to COVID restrictions, the BOHC’s education in local schools and community programs are limited — we modified our course! In our regular oral health education, we teach children to change their toothbrushes four times a year — at the beginning of the school year, at Christmas, at Easter and the end of the school year.”
The Bennington Oral Health Coalition is a grassroots, community-led initiative to improve oral health outcomes in the region. A 2014 survey of kindergartners and fourth-graders by the Vermont Department of Health found that the Bennington area had some of the worst oral health outcomes in the state.