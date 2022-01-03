BENNINGTON — Bennington Community Theater is proud to present “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield. This comedic tour de force combines classical theatre, side-splitting slapstick, ingenious improv, witty wordplay, colorful tights and a totally unrealistic timeline to create an evening of live entertainment that will leave audiences wanting more.
The cast of Mike Cutler, D. Mark Blank and Chris Restino, along with director Todd Hjelt, have dusted off their tights and frilly shirts in an effort to bring a little more joy and culture to Southern Vermont. Excited to be back in front of an audience, the production has made a few subtle changes to enhance the theatrical experience—basically we’ve made it even faster. With these changes in place the cast has assured us that all 37 Shakespearean plays will be presented, or at least mentioned, and that these actors will be able to create an evening of infectious fun.
The six performance dates for “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” are Fridays and Saturdays, January 14, 15, 21 & 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, January 16 & 23 at 2:00 p.m.
For tickets and information please go to bpacvt.org/tickets or call 802.447.0564
Proof of vaccination is required and masks must be worn while in the building. Run-time is approximately 90 minutes.
Contact Kate Whitehall, marketing@bpacvt.org for additional information.