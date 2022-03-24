MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott and the Department for Children and Families announced that approximately 10,000 households will get an extra fuel benefit through the Seasonal Fuel Assistance Program. Given high oil and kerosene prices, a one-time $350 benefit will be paid to providers to help offset additional costs for program participants.
To receive the benefit, households must have received an oil or kerosene benefit issued between Nov. 9, 2021 and Feb. 28, 2022. They must have also been active fuel households as of Feb. 28, 2022. Vermonters with questions about the extra benefit can call 800-479-6151.
Seasonal Fuel Assistance helps eligible Vermonters pay part of their home heating bills, whether they own their homes or rent, pay for heat directly or as part of rent. To find more information and to apply, visit dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/fuel-assistance.