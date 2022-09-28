MANCHESTER — Are you concerned about the changes you see in Vermont’s climate? Do you have worries about what lies ahead for your children and grandchildren? Do you have ideas on solutions to build a resilient community that will be able to deal with that unpredictable future?
Join Earth Matters, the local 350VT group, in a Community Climate Conversation, on Oct. 18, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Manchester Community Library. Everyone will have a chance to share their concerns and ideas on climate change, and learn about the new Vermont legislation that is expected to help meet carbon emission reduction goals and help save money on heating and transportation costs.
Additional legislation that still needs to be accomplished will be discussed. Finally, local groups that are focused on climate work, for example, Earth Matters and local Energy Committees, will share the projects that they are working on, such as Window Dressers.
Local representatives and senators, town Select Board and committee members, teachers, clergy, business owners, students, farmers — everyone is invited to join in this conversation.