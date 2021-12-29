PAWLET — Ashley Castle has been around the world teaching people how to scuba dive. But she had another dream, one built an evening at a time during her childhood, in her grandparents’ living room: appearing as a contestant on “Jeopardy!”
It took two years and three tries, but Castle, an antiques dealer living in West Pawlet, finally took her turn on the long-running game show. Her episode aired Monday, and though she finished second – to one of the winningest competitors the show has seen in years – the reception throughout the Northshire was supportive.
“It was very exciting, and I have to say the response in the area where we live has been so overwhelming and positive,” Castle said. “So many people said it was exciting to see someone from Vermont on television.”
The story of how Castle got to “Jeopardy!’ starts in her hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona, and with an early love of books. With both parents working, she spent a lot of time as a young child with her maternal grandparents. The library was a favorite destination for their time together.
She also spent time with them in the evenings watching “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!”
“Even as a little kid I knew a lot of the answers,” she recalled Wednesday. “I still remember my grandfather saying ‘You should be on that show.’ ”
Scuba diving took Castle overseas. But when she moved back to the U.S. — to New York, and then to the Northshire, where her parents had retired — the dream was rekindled.
There was a time when becoming a “Jeopardy!” contestant meant sending a postcard to the show’s producers and hoping to get invited to a tryout. Now, the process starts with an online quiz. That was the route Castle took, and after an interview and mock game “with an actual set up, real buzzers and a TV camera,” she was invited to a taping.
“When I got the initial phone call ... I said ‘Oh my God, this is amazing, this is the phone call I’ve been waiting for my whole life,’” she recalled.
There was a catch: The taping would take place in March of 2020 — when she was supposed to be on a booked and paid-for trip to Thailand.
But Castle also knew “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek was fighting cancer, and putting off her appearance might mean she’d never get to meet him. “If I don’t grab the opportunity I may not get it again,” she thought.
So she made arrangements to fly back from Thailand to Los Angeles for the taping, then return to her travels.
And that brings us back to the taping date: March of 2020. When the COVID-19 pandemic had just started.
“We were in the green room, and they were putting everybody into the makeup chair, I was next in line,” Castle recalled. “All the sudden one of the contestant coordinators said ‘Hey, can you come out in the hall?’”
The news wasn’t good: Trebek had a compromised immune system due to his cancer treatment, and Castle had just traveled to Los Angeles from Asia. The producers did not want to take any chances and told Castle she’d have to come back another time.
“They had just made the decision the night before there would not be a studio audience (due to the pandemic),” Castle said. “Things were tense and weird. I was absolutely crushed.”
A second taping date in October of 2020 was also postponed, for reasons that Castle was never told. Sadly, Trebek died on Nov. 8, 2020.
“I was very, very sad I missed out on the opportunity to meet him,” Castle said. “One of the reasons I wanted to do Jeopardy was he was so iconic — he’s such a huge part of my childhood.”
A year later, Castle finally got her chance. The taping for Monday’s show was held in October, and before the lights went up, she got to meet her fellow contestants and play a couple of practice games.
The first practice round went well. The second was against defending champion Amy Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, Calif., who as of Wednesday afternoon had piled up 20 consecutive wins and $768,600 in total prize money.
“I went ‘Oh, this is not good. I’m in trouble here,’” Castle said. “I got very rattled ... [it] shook my conference because I knew I was up against someone much faster than me.”
What Castle learned in finishing second to Schneider was that speed with the buzzer is in many ways the determining factor on “Jeopardy!”
“I just could not buzz in quickly enough,” Castle said. “It was very frustrating. There were so many questions where I knew the answer but could not get in fast enough. I studied quite a bit. Maybe most of the time I spent studying would have been better put to use with a video game controller.”
Schneider collected a first-prize total of $38,400. Castle took home a second prize total of $2,000.
But before she left the set, Castle proved she belonged by nailing a tough “Final Jeopardy!” question.
The clue was: “In 1955 Peter Hall directed the first production of this play in English without having ‘the foggiest idea what some of it means.’”
The answer: What is “Waiting For Godot” by Samuel Beckett.
Castle got it right, betting $7,500 and nearly doubling her game earnings of $7,600 to $15,100. But so did Schneider, who entered the final round with $32,400 and bet $6,000.
“It was my very best educated guess,” Castle said. “From way they cut [the footage] you couldn’t tell, but I stood there for at least half the time ... staring at the ceiling going, ‘Oh my God this is hard what could this possibly be.’”
So she took an educated guess, based on the fact that she’d actually read “Waiting for Godot” in French in high school, and that she knew the play is one of the “go-to” topics the show likes to use to stump contestants.
Castle said it was “extremely surreal” to be sitting with her parents on Monday night watching herself on television. She also realized while watching just how quickly the game went.
“We were halfway through the first round and it felt like no time at all had passed,” she said. “ Honestly, watching the show on Monday night I didn’t even remember a lot of the categories and clues. It was such a blur and a rush.”