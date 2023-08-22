Williamstown, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute debuts a three-part fall concert series in collaboration with Belltower Records. The Clark hosts Senseless Optimism & Wendy Eisenberg on Sept. 17 at 5 p.m., the Gelineau-Baldwin-Corsano Trio with Marie Carroll & Rebecca Schrader Duo on Oct. 15 at 4 p.m., and Miriam Elhajli with Tendai Muparutsa on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.
Music on the Moltz Terrace: Senseless Optimism & Wendy Eisenberg
Sunday, September 17, 5 p.m.
With her unique perspective and evocative lyricism, multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Brittany Tsewole brings her project, Senseless Optimism, to the Clark.
Improviser and songwriter Wendy Eisenberg uses guitar, pedals, the tenor banjo, the computer, the synthesizer, and voice to span multiple genres, from jazz to noise to avant-rock to delicate ballads.
Free. The concert place on the Moltz Terrace, Lunder Center at Stone Hill. Bring a picnic and your own seating.
Music on the Moltz Terrace: Gelineau-Baldwin-Corsano Trio with Marie Carroll & Rebecca Schrader Duo
Sunday, October 15, 4 p.m.
Jenifer Gelineau develops multi-layered rhythmic textures that are sampled and layered into collages and dreamlike soundscapes. Nat Baldwin is a musician and writer from Maine who runs the experimental music label Tripticks Tapes. Chris Corsano is a drummer who's been rooted at the intersections of free jazz, avant-rock, and experimental music since the late ’1990s. These world-class performers come together as a trio on the Moltz Terrace.
Multi-talented Marie Carroll, who played the Koto instrument at the Lunder this past summer season, returns as one-half of a cello duo with Rebecca Schrader, with a focus on experimental electroacoustic improvisation.
Free. The concert place on the Moltz Terrace, Lunder Center at Stone Hill. Bring a picnic and your own seating.
Music at the Manton: Miriam Elhajli with Tendai Muparutsa
Saturday, November 4, 7 p.m.
Miriam Elhajli is a folk singer, composer-improviser, and musicologist who participates in both the vibrant avant-garde and the folkloric communities of Brooklyn.
Tendai Muparutsa is an ethnomusicologist and music educator from Mutare, Zimbabwe who currently serves as an artist-in-residence at Williams College.
Tickets $10 ($8 members, $7 students, $5 children 15 and under). Advance registration required. The concert takes place in the auditorium, located in the Manton Research Center.