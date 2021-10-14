BRATTLEBORO — Police arrested a suspect believed to have scratched many cars downtown since the beginning of the month.
Micael Bizuneh, 32, of Brattleboro, was cited Wednesday for unlawful mischief and held in lieu of bail. He was expected to appear in court Thursday.
Reported to the Brattleboro Police Department were 11 separate incidents in which 23 vehicles were scratched from Oct. 1 to 13, Lt. Adam Petlock said.
“The damage to my car alone was approximated at $860 for the vandalism on Oct. 5 and another approximate $900 for the vandalism on Oct. 12/13,” Deven Hologram, who lives on Canal Street, told the Reformer. “In other words, over $1,000 in damage to one car where multiple cars are involved. The vandal has created thousands of dollars in property damage.”
Hologram is aware of vandalism to cars parked at the Holstein Building, Brattleboro Food Co-op, and on the street and in the parking lot of the Abbott building before it occurred again this week in the same areas.
Brattleboro police responded Wednesday morning to a residence on Canal Street for a report of a vehicle being vandalized. The complainant told police his vehicle was being keyed again, states a BPD news release.
“While speaking with the complainant, it was found that four other vehicles in the parking lot had been keyed as well,” police said.
Police said Bizuneh walked by while police were on scene and was questioned about the keying of vehicles. Bizuneh also was seen on video from separate incidents related to vehicle vandalism, according to the news release.
Bizuneh admitted to keying several vehicles, Petlock said.
“I hope the damage will stop from this point forward,” Hologram said.