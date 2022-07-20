manch accident.jpg

The Manchester Fire Department, Manchester Police Department and Northshire Rescue Squad responded to a one-car accident on High Meadow Way on Wednesday morning.  

MANCHESTER — A squirrel in the road spurred a one-car accident on Wednesday morning, sending a driver and passenger to the hospital with injuries, Manchester Police said.  

Police Officer Derek Osgood said that at about 9:21 a.m., a car driven by Shane Forrester struck a utility pole near 149 High Meadow Way. Police said it appeared that Forrester was attempting to avoid a squirrel in the road when the crash happened. 

Forrester and a passenger, Siobhan Amanda Forde, were taken by the Northshire Rescue Squad to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for further care for injuries that weren't life-threatening, police said. 

The Manchester Fire Department also responded to the scene. 

