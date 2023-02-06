BENNINGTON — In the newest business deal, North meets South.
Zippy Chicks Consignment Shop of Manchester has expanded into Bennington, moving into space in Hawkins House previously home to Retrendz, a shop with new and gently used clothing curated by local artist Kim Wassick.
Zippy Chicks owner Ellen Adams said Wassick reached out when she decided to close her shop in Hawkins House because, Adams said in a release, “she had too many irons in the fire with her other growing businesses.”
Hawkins House, located at 262 North Street, was opened by Ron Spivak in 1977. It was taken over by Spivak's son, Jonah, and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Ganger, in 2000, focusing on jewelry, hand-crafted pottery, woodenware, glassware, as well as accessories and gifts.
Zippy Chicks has been a part of Manchester’s retail scene since 2011, located at 4732 Main St. Adams said the shop has gained a reputation for carefully curated new and used clothing, footwear and accessories that are on trend and in the budget.
In addition, consignment shops like Zippy Chicks offer an outlet for those looking to make some money from their closets as well as customers who can find many labels and looks for so much less than retail, Adams said.
Zippy Chicks at Hawkins House opened on Feb. 1, offering women’s apparel brands like Free People, North Face, Lululemon, Madewell, and more. Consignment services offered in Manchester will not be offered at the Bennington location, where they will only sell resale pieces.
For more information about the shop or for guidelines on consigning at Zippy Chicks Manchester visit the Website: www.zippychicks.com. For information on Hawkins House, visit https://www.hawkinshouse.com/.