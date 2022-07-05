BENNINGTON — Last fall, after he had signed a lease and was outside tidying the lot at 2026 Route 7A, Raoul Mallalieu decided on a name for the multi-dealer antiques store he would open in December.
"I was clearing brush and branches, and I looked back over my shoulder," he said. "And with that water and the building, I thought this place could be a covered bridge."
To add to the illusion, the rectangular building that houses Covered Bridge Antiques was painted bridge red, and a wooden latticework was added over the front windows. A black portal was painted on the north end.
"I thought if people wanted to Google 'covered bridges near me,' maybe this will come up," Mallalieu said. "You know, whatever you can do to help people find you."
Business, he said, has been excellent.
Twenty dealers rent space in the store. Mallalieu estimated that about half the inventory belongs to him.
FROM CAMELOT TO CAMELOT
A native of Bergen County, N.J., Mallalieu, 58, had spent 30 years selling and restoring furniture. The name of his store, in Ho-Ho-Kus: Camelot Home Furnishings.
A few years ago, Mallalieu met a local woman and made his first trip to Bennington. The woman, to whom Mallalieu is now engaged to be married, was intrigued by the name of his store. She directed him to a property at 60 West Road in Bennington.
"She said, 'Let me show you our Camelot. Camelot Village," Mallalieu recalled. He wound up renting space inside the multi-dealer antiques center and was there when the shop abruptly closed in December 2019.
"[I] and one or two of the other dealers were looking at spaces to renovate," Mallalieu said. "And then COVID happened, so I kind of just waited."
By the time he found a suitable location, Mallalieu had become the sole proprietor of the business. The building, on the western side of Route 7A, had formerly hosted The Trolley Car and then the Black Dog Trading Post.
"It's got a good provenance of being an antique location," Mallalieu said. A number of his tenants had also rented space at Camelot Village.
BRIGHT AND WIDE
Items in the store are priced between $2 and $2,000, according to Mallalieu, and the average ticket price is from $15 to $30. Dealers pay the owner rent for the use of space and a percentage of their sales. Mallalieu handles all transactions for his tenants, including haggling with customers over a final selling price. The amount of wiggle room depends on the seller.
"Every dealer gives me a parameter of what they're willing to do, flexibility-wise," he said.
Covered Bridge Antiques is a not a cluttered place, and the interior is brightly illuminated.
"I do require the aisles to stay open," Mallalieu said. “As I furniture guy, I like to move furniture, and you need open aisles. Also, it’s easier to visualize how something might look in your home if it’s not surrounded by tons of stuff.”
FIXING OLD AND NOT-SO-OLD
When needed, Mallalieu restores furniture before putting it out on the sales floor. He does this for his own antiques, for pieces tendered by his tenants and for members of the public. An older woman from Bennington who would not give her name but spoke with an English accent, arrived on a recent Saturday morning to pick up two oak barstools. She had left them for Mallalieu to clean and re-glue their bases.
"I was just looking to replace a few barstools, because I fell off one of them, and my friend fell off the other," the woman said as Mallalieu carried the seats out to her car. He had convinced the woman to repair the stools instead of buying used ones from his shop.
"It doesn't have to be antique," Mallalieu said later. "I figure if it's good quality, it's worth restoring."
He charged $300 to repair the two barstools.
"There's a super green aspect to what I do," he said. "By limiting or reducing the amount of furniture that's imported from China, warehoused in North Carolina and trucked all over the country, which creates a massive carbon footprint, deforestation of rainforests and things like that."
Mallalieu's workshop is in the back of Covered Bridge Antiques. He performs his restorations in this area, coming out whenever people enter the store. He still enjoys furniture rescue, he said, and the necessary attention to detail reminds him of when he apprenticed in a furniture store 37 years ago, and learned how save old pieces.
"I just fell in love with it all," he said. "I said this is where I want to put my life's work — in restoring quality things that are going to outlive me and be good for 10 generations."