MONTPELIER — The Vermont Training Program (VTP) helps fund innovative solutions to today’s workforce challenges. VTP grants may cover up to 50 percent of expenses related to training and up-skilling staff, including employee wages for time spent training on the job. Training can be on-site or through an outside provider, and funds can be used to establish an in-house training or apprenticeship program.
Learn how VHV Company utilized the Vermont Training Program to establish a nationally accredited construction apprenticeship program and certify its first graduates this year.
VTP grants are available to businesses from all sectors to help Vermont employers create and maintain the skilled workforce needed in order to compete and grow. Visit the VTP webpage at https://accd.vermont.gov/economic-development/vtp for more information and contact John Young john.young@vermont.gov to start your application.