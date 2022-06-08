SHAFTSBURY — Dave Herzfeld lives next door to where he works, and he spends about 80 hours a week working inside his shop at Herzfeld Studios. He said he does not consider the length of his workweek noteworthy because he does not watch the clock and most days seem to pass rather quickly.
“I love this. It’s something that I always wanted to do,” Herzfeld said on the afternoon of Memorial Day, when he was applying a whey-based floor finish to cabinet doors for a custom kitchen he had designed and fabricated. The hardware was destined for a home in Stratton.
“It’s all white oak,” he said. “I built everything. All the cabinets, all the doors, all the drawers — everything.”
Herzfeld, who just turned 60, opened his studio at 4929 Historic Route 7A in 1992. He credited an ability to produce many types of products for keeping him in business for three decades while still maintaining a high level of interest in his work.
“I’m a furniture maker,” he said. “I’m a cabinet maker. I’m also an artist, so I do artwork, and I carve stuff. Signs, too.”
The Herzfeld Studios highway sign — which faces northbound and southbound travelers and shows a red fox against a green forested backdrop and below a lunar disc featuring the man in the moon — was carved and painted by the owner.
Herzfeld said his father, 85, still works full-time as a salesman.
“I think I have his blood in me when it comes to the working part,” Herzfeld said. “And my mom was from an artistic family.”
KNOCK ON WOOD
Much of Herzfeld’s adult life has involved different associations with wood.
Originally from the Troy, N.Y., area, Herzfeld grew up in Passaic County, N.J. After attending art school, he was offered a job with New Jersey’s Division of Parks and Forestry. His civil service title was forestry technician, and the work included tending roads and trails, and shifts in fire towers during the dry season. He also became eligible to work on the details that New Jersey sent to western states to fight the spread of wildfires.
Herzfeld’s artistic bent also was put to use when he was a forestry technician.
“I did design drawings for brush trucks and even painted full-size Smokey Bear exterior signs,” he said.
In 1987, Herzfeld moved to Vermont after he took a job as a seasonal firefighter with the U.S. Forest Service’s Manchester Ranger District. This was also when he began making furniture and accepting other custom jobs involving carpentry and artistry.
His business operated from a few locations, including a farm, until Herzfeld and his wife, Patty, purchased a house alongside Historic Route 7A. Herzfeld, a handy guy since he was a teen, built his shop. It was originally 30-feet-by-40-feet but later expanded after a porch was added and enclosed.
A few young part-time employees have been hired over the years at Herzfeld Studios, the owner said, but it has always been a family enterprise. Herzfeld performs work in his shop, and Patty works on her pottery wheel.
“She does the stoneware that you see in here,” Herzfeld said.
After the new shop opened, Herzfeld spent most of the next 20 summers in the western U.S., battling fires.
“In the wintertime, since no fires were going on, I was doing my own business, making furniture,” he said. “You know, just juggling both of them.”
Herzfeld hung up his federal firefighting gear in 2012.
DISTANT POINTS
After he began devoting 12 months a year to his business, Herzfeld was still carried away from Shaftsbury.
“Somebody flew me to Houston for two months,” he said, flipping through the heavy vinyl pages of one of the photo albums in which some of his work is illustrated. “And all I did was mural work in this house. I worked every day for 12 to 14 hours a day.”
Herzfeld said some of his best customers are second homeowners in Vermont, and that most of his customers are referred to him by other clients. This is how his services were engaged by the owner of two new homes on the North Fork of Long Island.
“The guy told me to bring a clipboard,” Herzfeld recalled.
Herzfeld traveled to near the end of the island, listened to the owner’s wants — about needing a bed here, a nightstand there, a dresser over there — and made measurements. He prepared drawings and gave an estimate to the prospective client. He then took a deposit, built the designs to specification and returned to Long Island at regular intervals to make deliveries and installations.
Herzfeld would not divulge the value of the contract.
“It was a lot of money,” he said. “The customer kept my family taken care of for four years or so.”
Herzfeld said business is good, and furniture is the largest segment, but economic inflation and supply-chain issues have increased the costs he pays for lumber and other raw materials. He said he must factor the rising price of wood into his estimates, because what he pays for lumber likely will have gone up between the time he wrote the estimate and when he accepted a deposit.
Delays in fulfilling orders by manufacturing plants have brought new kitchen business to Herzfeld Studios.
“People are telling me it could be an eight-month to a nine- or 10-month wait for something from a factory, especially a kitchen,” Herzfeld said. “And I could have it for them in a couple months.”
One of Herzfeld’s latest creations is a $10,000 gun cabinet that he built for a doctor’s house in Colorado. The wood for the cabinet, whose concave and convex shapes follow the contours of a curving stairway, came from the renovation of a house in Providence, R.I. The house had been built in 1736.
“When he found out I was an artist, he asked if I could do a landscape painting on the upper part of a back panel of the farm on which he grew up in the Midwest,” Herzfeld said.
The doctor could only supply one photograph — an aerial shot of the old farm, which didn’t show many details. Herzfeld asked for more information and was able to pull from the doctor little memory nuggets about the pheasants that used to roam in the yard, the tire swing and a big maple tree. The artist said the customer was bowled over by the cabinet and the depiction of the farm.
“Everything on that,” Herzfeld said, “just came together.”