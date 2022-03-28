DORSET — The Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Berkshire Bank, will host the inaugural Women In Leadership Luncheon at the Wilson House in Dorset on Wednesday, May 11 from 12 to 2 p.m.
Women from around the region will come together for a rich and candid lunch with conversations on careers and leadership. Learn how successful women advanced and built their careers with confidence. Find out what inspires them, the challenges they faced along the way and how they have played a big role in their businesses, organizations and communities.
The Luncheon will celebrate and encourage the many women leaders in the Southwestern Vermont region, while creating connections, partnerships and friendships with those in attendance. Lunch will be provided by the Wilson House and their onsite chef and staff.
Presented at the conclusion of the luncheon the Chamber and Berkshire Bank will hand out the Woman of the Year award to a woman in 2022 for her outstanding leadership and service to her organization, community and career. The partners will also hand out the Young Woman in Leadership award to a woman between the ages of 21 and 40 for outstanding leadership and service and who is seen by her peers as a woman on the rise, as well as the Lifetime Achievement award to a woman who, throughout her lifetime, has made outstanding business/nonprofit leadership contributions to her community, while inspiring other women through mentorship and support. To nominate a woman for any of these awards visit: www.SWVTChamber.com/WomenLuncheon.
Limited tickets are available at www.SWVTChamber.com/WomenLuncheon.