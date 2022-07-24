POWNAL — Assorted memorabilia from Green Mountain Park is displayed inside Winchester’s Store, a deli and convenience market at 6185 Route 7, which sits across the highway and just north of the old horse and dog track.
The track’s greyhound racing incarnation is remembered with items on some shelves near the front door. There is:
• a silvery trophy plate;
• an insulated plastic drinking mug that carries the slogan, “You gotta go to win!”;
• an embroidered patch of the type sewn on the jackets of the lead-outs that walked the dogs during post parades;
• a laminated gate pass from 1982;
• and two mini ice-scrapers — emblazoned with the track’s logo and designed to be kept on a motor vehicle’s visor.
The equine years are represented on a back wall near the deli case, where various photographs show pacers and trotters on the track and thoroughbreds in the winner’s circle.
A monochrome photo from Aug. 1, 1968, shows the winning horse Donna Conti posing with the brown mare’s ownership group. A man in chinos and white shoes holds the reins with his left hand and binoculars with his right. Next to him is a fashionable woman dressed in white, including her hair band. A portion of the track’s tote board is visible behind the animal and the people, along with the silhouettes of the hills across the highway, faintly illuminated by the day’s last light.
The site of Winchester’s Store is over there, below those hills. Back then, it was a market under another name but one that also sold beer and cigarettes and salty snacks, and other C-store staples.
“We came with the race track,” said James Winchester, 86, taking a break after slicing deli meats for a small line of customers at Winchester’s Store on a Saturday afternoon earlier this month.
He almost certainly was on the job at Green Mountain that August night, nearly 54 years ago.
“I worked the starting gate,” Winchester said. “I started horses.”
Standardbreds use a flying start to begin a race. Winchester also drove Green Mountain’s mobile starting gate for a dozen years. He hit the switch on the starting box during the track’s first season of dog racing, in 1976. After the track hosted its last horse meets and became a dog-only facility, Winchester thought about joining a horse circuit and acting as starter at fairs and other tracks.
That type of work would have carried him away from Pownal, where his two children had just started high school. He instead went to work for a general contractor in Williamstown.
After a few years as a hired hand, Winchester developed an interest in a property on U.S. Route 7. He had stopped at this market often when he was working at the track. He asked his wife, Nell, about reopening the place under their name.
“We saw this store was kind of empty, down and out, and we got involved,” he said.
Winchester’s Store opened in 1979, and trade was better than the owners had anticipated prior to the launch.
“At that time, Massachusetts had a 21 drinking age. Vermont was 18,” James Winchester said. “Our primary business was cigarettes and beer.”
“We had tons and tons and tons of young people coming over from Massachusetts,” Nell Winchester added. She was still working at General Cable’s Pownal plant when the market opened, but soon left to become full-time at Winchester’s Store.
The spouses put in marathon hours at their market, which used to be open until 10 p.m. A salesperson for Boar’s Head convinced them to install a refrigerated case, to begin selling the company’s deli meats and cheeses.
“At the time, I was doing good with cigarettes and beer,” James Winchester said. “But, eventually, it changed. And now, Boar’s Head is what keeps me going.”
The Winchesters operate the store with two part-time employees. One of them, Tara Weber, has been on the payroll for nearly 20 years.
“I started off working one day a week when I first became a mother,” Weber said. “It was just me getting out and making a little money, and I never left.”
She pushed aside two curtains on a doorway behind the front counter and showed a visitor into a rectangular room that holds many of the store’s archives. Photographs on a wall show some of the Little League teams sponsored by Winchester’s Store from the 1980s through the ‘90s and into the 2000s. A soccer team gave the store a signed ball, from their 1986 season. "Thank you" certificates are displayed in frames and the laminated pages of photo albums.
“It takes a whole community to keep this store going, and it always has,” Weber said. She looked at the team photos on the wall. “A lot of these people are still here, in this area.”
A subsidiary enterprise operated for a few years from the market’s second story. Square Pan was a pizzeria, and James Winchester said it was difficult to run a pizza shop in parallel with the store.
“I know it closed in 2000, because there’s an old calendar up there,” he said. “I got carpal tunnel rolling dough. I made my own dough.”
The Winchesters have reduced the store’s operating hours. They close at 3 p.m. on weekends, now, and at 5 p.m. on weekdays. They are closed on Mondays.
“We’ve backed off a lot. We don’t push it,” James Winchester said. “We work enough to get out of the house and see some people.”
He self deprecates and refers to his business as "a hole in the wall.” With pride, he said a time traveler from the store’s 1979 opening would recognize the market at once. “The customers like it, the familiarity of coming into a place they know.”
Alison Parizo, 48, from Pownal, stood inside Winchester’s Store on this broiling Saturday afternoon. It was cool in the market, the air conditioned by the beverage and deli coolers. Parizo was only 5 years old when this establishment opened, but she has no recollection of the time before James and Nell Winchester were behind the counter of their shop.
“This gentleman and that lady over there are the best ever,” Parizo said. “It’s the best store, and I don’t ever want to see it go.” And then, as James Winchester smiled at her kind words, Parizo leaned in and kissed him on the cheek.