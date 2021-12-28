WILMINGTON — A new town ordinance seeks to make vacant downtown buildings less dangerous and a bit more attractive.
“Having vacant buildings in this very densely built area is more of a hazard to neighboring properties,” said Meg Staloff, chairwoman of the Wilmington Planning Commission. “If a building is unsecure, people can get in it and injure themselves or start fires or things like that.”
Staloff said the Select Board unanimously approved the ordinance last Tuesday with “very little discussion” and it will take effect 90 days from the meeting.
“It was something they wanted to see,” she said of the board’s quick action.
Staloff said since the ordinance is standalone and not part of zoning, it could be approved at a public meeting without hearings. She didn’t see any downtown property owners at Tuesday’s meeting.
After working on the ordinance off and on since 2018, the commission had recommended it be taken up by the board. It applies to the designated downtown area of Wilmington.
Staloff said the ordinance pertains more to safety than optics, although downtown buildings are “very visible in the community” and vacant buildings can reduce property values in an area.
The ordinance is limited to the designated downtown area because the zoning administrator/health officer will be responsible for conducting inspections and handling permitting for vacant buildings.
“It’s quite a bit of work,” Staloff said. “To limit it geographically to this one section of town is going to limit the overall scope of it.”
If owners show they have active permits or are actively marketing the property, all but $75 of a $500 permit for owning a vacant building can be waived.
After 15 days of a property owner receiving notification that a building or portion of it has become dangerous or unsafe, the owner can be fined $50. If the owner doesn’t secure the property within 30 days from initial notification, they can be fined $100 per day and the zoning administrator can “cause the vacant structure or space to be made secure at the cost of the building owner,” according to the ordinance. And if no payments are made, a lien can be applied to the property.
“I think it’s a fair ordinance,” Zoning Administrator Mike Tuller said. “It does provide an appeal process for property owners and if need be, they can go to the Select Board and pose the question. It’s somewhat subjective but the idea is we want to make sure we’re all keeping care of our properties.”
Tuller expects his work with the ordinance will be complaint generated.
“I know they discussed it as a vacant building but it’s really specific towards buildings that are showing decline or a sense of neglect, where the clapboards might be falling off or where you see water or animals may be getting into those buildings based on the structures’ outside,” he said.
Tuller said he feels the work fits into his job description. He has dealt with blight issues before as an executive director of a land bank in Georgia that sold abandoned or unused properties to investors who wanted to rehabilitate them.
“The town’s going to be reasonable,” he said. “We want people to fix their buildings up.”
Staloff said the ordinance offers “a strong financial incentive” for building owners to keep their properties safe or rehabilitate them. She recalled the commission discussing the document at a time where suspicious fires were occurring in vacant structures in nearby towns in Windham County.
“[It] made us say, ‘This can happen,’” she said.
Staloff said the idea for the ordinance came to the commission via Wilmington’s economic development consultant, Gretchen Havreluk. The commission read similar ordinances found around Vermont.
“Bennington has a very extensive one,” said Staloff.
The commission found some communities to be a bit too “invasive” to people’s property rights, Staloff said. Her group also wanted to be sensitive to town staff’s capacity for the work.
The ordinance also aims to make sure properties are available to those with visions for businesses. With “such little space for development in our little downtown, it’s such a shame when you’ve got several buildings that are basically not being renovated or sold or in active use,” Staloff said.