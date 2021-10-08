WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — October is National Co-Op Month, a chance for cooperatively owned businesses of all kinds to jointly celebrate the many things we love about our distinctly democratic and inclusive business model.
This year’s theme, Build Back For Impact, highlights how cooperatives all across the country are working together to build more just, resilient and inclusive communities in the face of daunting challenges like a global pandemic, climate emergency and systemic racism.
Locally, Wild Oats, which is about to celebrate its 40th year of cooperative ownership in 2022, will be hosting its annual owner drive. Every new member-owner who joins the co-op in October will be entered into a drawing to win a $100 gift card.
We’ll also be educating our customers and social media followers about how a co-op functions and sharing information about some of the fellow co-ops we work with, such as Cabot Creamery, Real Pickles, Riojana wines and others.
Plus, we’ll be encouraging college students from MCLA and Williams College to shop locally with a 10 percent off sale every Tuesday in October for those with active college ID.
Stay tuned for details about other upcoming events as well as additional ways you can help keep your money local when you #shopthecoop!
Wild Oats has been Northern Berkshire County's cooperatively owned source of local, organic and sustainable food choices since 1982. Learn more at https://wildoats.coop/