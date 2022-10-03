DORSET — Kristen Gatewood understands the necessary commercial order of operations at The Dorset Exchange Consignment Gallery, which she owns: To keep the lights on, items must go out the door at regular intervals.
But one of the most enjoyable parts of her workday is when she gets to consider things for consignment, an activity that happens by appointment five days a week.
"I'm really at the mercy of whatever someone wants to get rid of," Gatewood said recently, standing behind the small sales desk in the shop at 3283 Route 30. "It's whatever someone carries in and puts on the counter."
Until 2018, Gatewood had stood on the other side of that counter. She had been a consigner to the store and a customer. For her day job, Gatewood spent years working in executive management for a ski resort and then at a large landscaping company. She was looking for a career change.
When she saw the consignment shop was for sale by its two owners, Gatewood got in her car and drove to the store.
"We talked about it," she recalled. "I started exploring financing and I did it. I bit the bullet and just did it. And it's the best thing I ever did."
She rents the building, a former post office that was later expanded and served as a framing gallery and a center where used golfing equipment was sold.
The consignment business, Gatewood said, has been fantastic. COVID-19 lockdowns had given people time to go through their closets, attics and basements. Plenty of fresh merchandise was unearthed and tendered for consignment.
Economic inflation has attracted new customers to the Dorset store, while her prices have held steady.
"Coming in here and buying an Armani jacket for $40 versus going to the store and buying one for $500 is more appealing to people," Gatewood said.
The store owner no longer consigns any merchandise brought in by the public. The goods on the sales floor belong to some of the more than 300 vendors registered to sell in the store by appointment. When an item is purchased, Gatewood and the vendor split the proceeds.
Merchandise must sell within certain windows of time.
"Clothing and shoes have a 60-day lifespan, and every other non-clothing item has a 90-day lifespan," Gatewood said.
After 30 days on the floor, the prices on unsold items are dropped 20 percent. For clothing and footwear, this means one markdown; two markdowns for the other items. Merchandise that fails to sell is returned to the vendor on request or donated to a non-profit organization.
Gatewood believes her store has a nice selection of stock because her vendor list includes local people and second homeowners from in and around New York City.
"In general, the quality of stuff that comes in here is amazing," she said. "Really amazing."
Prior to COVID-19, Gatewood had considered new consignments throughout her workday. Hopeful vendors would offer their stock for the owner's assessment between her transactions with paying customers. To keep the headcount down after reopening on June 1, 2020, Gatewood instituted a by-appointment-only policy of looking at merchandise. She said she is booked through the week after Christmas.
"I ask for people to bring no more than 12 items per time," Gatewood added. "I take around five people each day."
Gatetwood said she used a local grant that was offered during the pandemic to purchase some inventory software designed for use by a consignment shop. The software triggers the appropriate markdowns on the correct date, she explained, and tracks how much money was due the sellers.
Customers are a mix of locals, tourists and people in town to attend weddings at one of the reception facilities. Shondell Dahm, from Dorset, described herself as a regular.
"I can always find something amazing and super unique," said Dahm, walking through the store recently and carrying a pack of tarot cards designed for young people. She left with the cards and a hand-carved wooden figurine of Don Quixote.
Prices in the store late last month ranged from a few dollars for various items up to $1,800 for a piece of art. Gatewood performs most of the pricing and said online research - particularly at auction sites - informs most of her decisions.
The Dorset Exchange Consignment Gallery is open all year, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Gatewood said her daughter will sometimes assist in the store, especially during the winter months. But for most of the year, the owner-operator is the sole staffer.
"It's just me," she said, "and I like it this way."