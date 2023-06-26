BENNINGTON — As of last Monday, the calendar is now closer to next Christmas than to Christmas 2022. And on Saturday, the first of the month, it will be possible to celebrate Christmas in July inside 101 South St.
Its ornamentation and decorations are switched at regular intervals, but the 12-foot Christmas tree inside The Gift Garden’s Holiday Cottage is displayed all 12 months.
“People come in the door and they smile,” said Dwain Wilwol, the co-owner. “And the majority say that it’s really cool to have Christmas all year long.”
“I’m a Christmas fanatic,” said Beth Wilwol, Dwain’s wife and the other owner. “Half of the store is Christmas all year. It changes with the season.”
The Wilwols also own The Gift Garden, a flower, plant and gift shop at 431 Main St. That store is completely decorated for Christmas every year, but then reverts to its former state after the holiday. In the newer shop, Christmas will be perpetuated.
Holiday Cottage’s first day of business was on Nov. 9, 2022.
The store is open four days a week, from Thursday to Sunday. On Thursday, the hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. And on Sunday, the store is open from noon to 4 p.m.
Beth and Dwain Wilwol take turns staffing Holiday Cottage while also working shifts at The Gift Garden. Dwain Wilwol also works full-time at a community college in Rensselaer County, N.Y.
“Our biggest challenge is finding help,” Beth Wilwol said. “It is our hope that if we can get some people to work, maybe we can expand to Mondays or expand the hours on Thursday.”
Beth Wilwol’s love of Christmas has been seasoned over many years, but she said her desire to open a store whose primary focus was on Dec. 25 was driven by a singular event last year.
Christmas Days closed in Arlington after 53 years in business. The Wilwols contacted one of that store’s owners.
“I thought there was a need to have something around town that was Christmas oriented,” Beth Wilwol recalled. “We picked Linda McKeever’s brain about certain things. We brought in the Old World Christmas ornaments, which she carried.”
The prices of the items inside Holiday Cottage recently ranged from $5 for certain greeting cards to nearly $400 for large statuary featuring Santa Claus. Beth Wilwol said the typical sale runs from $50 to $75. At The Gift Garden, most transactions are between $65 and $150.
“I love what I do,” Beth Wilwol said. “I love making people happy.”
The owners said business had been better than expected at the newer store, which is inside the old Hotel Putnam building and sits on the southwestern corner of where U.S. Route 7 crosses Vermont Route 9.
“Six thousand cars a day go through that intersection,” Dwain Wilwol said.
There were four Christmas trees on display inside Holiday Cottage, but the store will only become wholly Christmas in the weeks leading up to the holiday. In keeping with the summer season, soaps, a flower press and pairs of women’s leggings were on sale at Holiday Cottage. Nearby were potholders, dish towels and aprons. There is clothing for children, sizes 2T up to 5T. Infant apparel is sized from 0 to 3 and goes up to 24 months.
“We have teethers, puzzles, dresses and some plush items,” Beth Wilwol said during a tour of the shop.
In the middle of June the store contained a fair amount of Christmas stock. Besides the ornaments and statuary, there were trays, dishes, cups and candles having a Dec. 25 theme. Battery-operated snow globes – some in the shape of a television set – have been very popular, Beth Wilwol said.
A few weeks after last Christmas, the Wilwols traveled to Atlanta to attend a big trade show that showcases items for gift shops.
“We saw multiple vendors,” Beth Wilwol said. “We have a lot of different and exciting things coming to the store.”
The Wilwols said a Holiday Cottage website is forthcoming, and they may someday engage in some limited e-commerce, but they believe the store’s inventory could never be fully appreciated on a phone, tablet or computer.
“You need to come in,” Beth Wilwol said. “You need to be able to see and touch the items.”
Earlier this month, a couple walked into Holiday Cottage on a Saturday afternoon when Dwain Wilwol was working. They were from outside the area, the woman explained, and they made a habit of buying a Christmas ornament to commemorate the different places they had visited.
Dwain Wilwol showed them the store’s Vermont-themed ornaments, and the woman duly selected one for purchase.
“The lady told me there’s nothing wrong with Christmas all year long,” Dwain Wilwol said. “Because it’s happy.”