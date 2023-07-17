JACKSONVILLE — The twin glass entrance doors to the Jacksonville General Store are unusually wide and sit behind a short concrete ramp that drops at a slight angle to the parking lot. When opened together, long ago, the doors provided entry to automobiles that had price stickers affixed to one of their windows.
“Where we’re sitting right now is the showroom where cars were sold,” said Christopher Roberts, the store’s owner, inside 2977 Route 100 on a recent Saturday afternoon. What had been the sales floor now contains shelves and coolers and counters.
As he spoke, some people were ordering pizzas and sandwiches from the kitchen. Others were buying beer and soft drinks and snacks from the checkout counter, just inside those two wide doors.
Roberts, 55, opened the Jacksonville General Store in July of last year. Besides hosting an automobile dealership, he said, the building had also served as a collision repair center, a restaurant and even a church.
The store has been open 12 months, but its latest department — a beer, wine and full bar called Jax on Tap — opened last month. It utilizes the part of the building that had once functioned as the service garage. The license to serve alcohol is new but the food consumed in the converted garage has been sold since the store was opened.
“All the foods that we serve here are prepared here,” Roberts said. “We have that as our bar menu. We cut our own steaks here and marinade our own beef tips. We do our own smoked sausages, meatballs, jerk chicken, pulled pork.”
Roberts, a Connecticut native, has been coming to Vermont for more than 50 years. His parents brought him to this area to camp and fish, and he has memories of passing through Jacksonville beginning in the mid-1970s.
Early last year, contractors doing work on his Vermont properties told him about the closure of the original Jacksonville General Store, at the corner of Route 100 and Gates Pond Road. Roberts said he began negotiations with the store’s owners to buy the place, but they were unable to come to an agreement. (The original store was later reopened, under the name Jacksonville Country Store.)
Another Jacksonville property, an old car dealership to the north known as the Briggs Building, was also available for sale.
“I came here and met the owners,” Roberts recalled, “and that’s how this came to be.”
A matchbook cover displayed on one of the store’s walls advertises the Chevrolet and Oldsmobile dealership of E.J. Roberts and Son. The automotive Roberts are not related to the general store’s Roberts, and the present owner is unsure about many of the specifics regarding his building’s new-automotive past.
The matchbook is so old that it lists the dealership telephone number as “15.” A listing on the website Route66Rambler.com, which contains information about Rambler and other makes from American Motors Corporation, shows that E.J. Roberts was selling Jeep products in Jacksonville in the 1980s.
“I’d run around this whole building. It’s just a big maze,” said Lorelei Briggs, granddaughter of the previous owners and the store manager. She paused for a moment in the kitchen, a paint booth when her grandparents had fixed cars and trucks on the property, and then resumed her quick movements around the area as she helped other staff fulfill food orders.
“We sell hundreds and hundreds of pizzas a week,” Roberts said. “People like the style of pizza that we make.”
The pizza, a thin-crust variety that is baked on a stone to give it a brick-oven-style finish, is the creation of the owner’s nephew. Ryan Mailhot, a chef in Connecticut, is also responsible for most of the store’s recipes, according to Roberts.
Pizza is readily available at convenience stores and markets, but Roberts stressed that he does not sell convenience-store pizza. All his doughs are made on the premises.
Jan Berberian sat with an acquaintance at one of the tables inside Jax on Tap. They had finished their meatball sub sandwiches and had a pizza — broccoli with fried chicken — in a box for the return home to Whitingham.
“I’ve lived here for the better part of 30 years and it’s an absolute delight to have really good pizza in town,” Berberian said.
Another customer, Marcella Cava, sat on a cushioned bench against a wall in the tap room and enjoyed a beverage made from Ketel vodka, club soda and a lemon. She lives up the road and said Roberts had exceeded her expectations when he announced what he was going to do with the old Briggs place.
“I have two boys,” Cava said. “We come here probably every single day.”
Roberts is vexed by the same issues that confront many purveyors of food, both with the pizzas and other items on the menu.
“It’s a constant battle to work on the consistency,” he said. “It’s important that if a customer liked it once, then you have to teach seven other people that work in our kitchen to do it the same way.”
There are a dozen people on the store’s payroll, and Roberts said more could be added as the business continues to grow. Later this month, the Jacksonville General Store plans to start a delivery service within a 7-mile radius of the store.
Deliveries of groceries, foods, beer and wine will be free for senior citizens and veterans, and $3 for other customers. Roberts believes that deliveries will become an important part of sales and may prompt him to increase the size of the payroll. He is not concerned about finding new labor.
“We never had a hard time getting people,” Roberts said. “I think it’s because they saw this was something a little bit different, and they wanted to be a part of all the parts that it could be.”