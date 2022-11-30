MONTPELIER — The Vermont Farm and Forest Viability Program, a program of the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, has grants available for on-farm capital improvement projects that have a positive effect on water quality.
Eligible farmers can apply for a grant, which provides $5,000 to $40,000 in funding. Applications are due by Jan. 27. Viability staff are hosting two virtual information sessions to answer questions from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 10
More information, eligibility requirements, applications and information to join the information sessions are available at vhcb.org/WQG.
Water quality grants help farmers make capital improvements that reduce source pollution through projects that improve manure and nutrient management. These projects aim to advance Vermont’s water quality goals and also support the long-term success of farm enterprises. Construction, renovation, infrastructure and, in some cases, equipment projects are eligible. The grants assist with the costs of improvements required to comply with regulations and are designed to complement existing federal and state programs.
These grants are funded by the state of Vermont with federal American Rescue Plan Act Funds.
When Jon and Jeff Audy took over their family farm in New Haven, they pivoted the business from dairy to cropping. At first, they were limited in their planting equipment and had to either use older retrofitted equipment or hire out. With a $39,500 grant and money from a Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets grant, the Audys were able to purchase a no-till planter.
Now able to do their own planting, they’ve expanded their no-till practices to 200 additional acres. The new planter has saved time, increased yields and cultivated healthier soils in the Champlain Valley.
“The new equipment provides a lot of flexibility for us, and it’s enabling us to meet our goals. The grant application process was convenient and a great opportunity — we know that no-till practices are good for the soil once you learn how to do it. We know it’s the right thing to for our land and the business, [and] we’ve seen the benefits,” says Jeff Audy.
For questions regarding this grant opportunity, contact Betsy McGavisk by emailing Betsy@VHCB.org or by calling 802-828-5562.