BENNINGTON -- Good water quality is essential for the health of people, wildlife and ecosystems. Learn more about improving water quality from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 18, at a talk offered by Robert Ryan, PhD. A professor at University of Massachusetts Amherst, he researches what makes people invest in green landscape design.
The Green Infrastructure toolbox can help achieve good water quality and benefit humans and wild places. The Connecticut River has improved significantly since industry freely dumped waste on its banks, but challenges with water quality persist, with emerging pollutants.
During this event, attendees will hear about water quality testing efforts along the Connecticut River in N.H. and Vt. Ryan will explain the what, why and how of green infrastructure as a toolbox of strategies to better steward the river's health.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/4dec7wnp.