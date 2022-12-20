MONTPELIER — Vermont employers have one of the biggest hiring struggles nationwide, according to a new study released by WalletHub.
WalletHub recently released updated data on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring, with an eye to the U.S. labor force participation rate at 62.1 percent, one of the lowest rates in decades.
To see where employers are struggling the most in hiring, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on the rate of job openings for the latest month and the last 12 months.
Last month, the Vermont job openings rate stood at 7.10 percent. The job openings rate in the past 12 months for Vermont was 7.61 percent, placing Vermont 10th as having one of the biggest hiring struggles in the country.
Neighboring New England states showed a mix of environments, with Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut, ranked 24th, 17th, 34th and 49th, respectively, for states struggling the most in hiring.
Read the full study at wallethub.com/edu/states-employers-hiring/101730.