BENNINGTON — W. Collective is the latest Bennington area business to become an Appalachian Trail Business Supporter.
The W. Collective will offer backpackers actively hiking the trail 10 percent off cafe products, free WiFi and device charging. The owners will also provide advice to hikers on where to eat and stay while in Bennington.
Businesses interested in becoming an A.T. Community Business Supporter can contact A.T. Community volunteer Jonah Spivak at jspivak@benningtonvt.org.
The “W” in the W. Collective, said co-owner Sarah Krinsky, is for "we, it’s women, it’s about highlighting everyone to have a voice and lift one another up.” Krinsky founded the shop with Briana Magnifico in July of 2021 and the shop and cafe at 332 Main Street is now just a few months past their one year anniversary.
The shop offers vintage clothing, home decor, jewelry, and more.
"It’s eclectic, with something for everyone. We are a place for artisans to showcase their work” says Krinsky. “It is a deliberate mix with a highlight on local, sustainable, and women owned products and goods.”
In addition to her co-ownership at the W. Collective, Briana is carrying on a family tradition — working with her father at Your Belly’s Deli on Pleasant Street.
The W. includes a café featuring roasted coffee beans by 1A Coffee Roasters.
“They are a small family-run operation, solar powered and sustainably sourced,” notes Krinsky. “Its really nice quality coffee and we love their vision.” The coffee is complemented by baked goods from WillHy Farms in White Creek.
One of the things that originally drew Sarah and her husband Aaron to the area was their love of the outdoors — including hiking.
“We love meeting hikers, and have shuttled them on occasion. We also love hiking ourselves and when we heard about Bennington becoming an Appalachian Trail Community, we wanted to be a part of that,” said Krinsky. Sarah’s husband Aaron was also one of the volunteers who helped organize and worked as a presenter at the 2022 Bennington Trailfest event, an inaugural event celebrating Bennington’s A.T. Community designation.
Bennington became an officially designated Appalachian Trail Community in 2021 and held a virtual celebratory event to mark the occasion. The goal is to celebrate, inform, and build connections between the community, hikers and support stewardship of the trail.
Other AT Business Supporters include The Angry Egg 2, Bringing You Vermont, the Woodford General Store and more.