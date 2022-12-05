BENNINGTON — VIP Tires & Service opened its 67th location at 183 Phyllis Lane in Bennington last Friday — the company's fifth location in Vermont, with other stores in Burlington, Shelburne, Williston and Rutland.
The Bennington store is managed by John Chapman and has eight employees. This location, like all VIP stores, sells tires in addition to offering a wide range of full automotive services, including engine, diagnostics, maintenance, brakes, alignments, state inspections and more.
Formerly a Hyundai car dealership, VIP Tires & Service moved into the 5,760-square-foot building in Bennington after completing a total interior renovation, adding four bay doors to the front of the building and a new concrete floor in the repair shop. Other updates included a new roof, parking lot, landscaping and restrooms.
As VIP has continued to expand in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bennington was the perfect location for their next store, company officials said.
“After hearing great things about the area and visiting ourselves, we decided that Bennington would be ideal for our next VIP Tires & Service location,” said Tim Winkeler, president and CEO of VIP Tires & Service, in a statement. “We are proud to be opening our 67th location in Bennington and look forward to serving the local community.”