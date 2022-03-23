BENNINGTON — Village Garage, a new distillery in Bennington making craft spirits from Vermont corn and rye, recently announced the opening of Servicenter at Village Garage Distillery, a restaurant and tasting room infused with spirit and highlighting local purveyors.
The grand opening will be on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the ribbon cutting will be at noon.
With the kitchen helmed by chef Jonathan Studley, whose roots in the hospitality industry span 40 years, Servicenter features a full menu including small plates, salads/bowls, bar snacks, “hand helds,” mains, sweets and a kids' menu. The bar and tasting room experience is led by Alexander von Pfieffer, formerly the manager of some of New York City’s top craft cocktail bars. Opening hours are Thursday to Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.
Highlights of the menu include: bourbon mac, house poutine, charcuterie board, grow-up grilled cheese, bourbon cask roasted salmon and bourbon bread pudding.
The illustrative menu was drawn by local architect Geoffrey Metcalfe of Keefe & Wesner Architects, who also helped bring Village Garage Distillery to life.