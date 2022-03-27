BENNINGTON — Village Garage Distillery served up cocktails and fine food to a crowd of well-wishers on Sunday to celebrate its grand opening.
Co-owners Matt Cushman and Glen Sauer welcomed Jenny Dewar, executive director of the Better Bennington Corporation, and Lt. Gov. Molly Gray to kick off the opening with a ribbon cutting.
Dozens of locals gathered in front of the new business for the symbolic ribbon cutting, then flooded into the building to be first in line for food and spirits.
Gray, who visited the distillery while it was still under construction, had a taste of the “delicious” bourbon on Sunday. She said the distillery will become a place where the community can come together for engaging conversation.
“The distillery now serves as a model for what’s possible for communities across Vermont,” said Gray.
The Village Garage Distillery was created by two locals for their community. Now, they’ll be able to serve the town that helped raise them.