MONTPELIER — Vermont will receive $229 million to expand access to broadband in the state. The funds are part of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, which will provide $42.45 billion nationwide for planning, infrastructure deployment, and adoption programs across the country.
“Ensuring access to broadband is incredibly important to our work to revitalize communities in every corner of Vermont. This significant funding boost builds on the historic investments and progress we’ve made over the last three years, which is very good news,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I appreciate the continued support from President Biden and Congress for broadband as a vital infrastructure investment.”
Senators and state government appointees also voiced their support for the funding and expansion of broadband in Vermont.
“This country once made a historic effort to bring electricity to rural America,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. “Today, we must make every effort to do the same for broadband. In the year 2023, high-speed internet must be treated as the new electricity – a fundamental and essential public utility for every member of the community, no matter their income or geography. I look forward to seeing this historic investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which we passed in the Senate in August 2021, bring quality broadband to hard-to-reach pockets of Vermont that have gone without internet for too long.”
“We have a real opportunity to transform rural America, in large part thanks to the Biden Administration’s commitment to rural broadband," said Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt. "This essential service – which is key to running a successful small business, connecting with family, and getting medical care in small towns – is also key to revitalizing our rural communities. We cannot be left behind in the digital transformation, and this funding will ensure that isn’t the case.”
“We can’t connect our communities to the jobs, education, health care, and other resources they need without equitable access to broadband,” said Congresswoman Becca Balint, D-Vt. “I’m grateful to the Biden Administration’s historic investment to ensure every corner of Vermont is connected to affordable, reliable broadband.”
“These federal funds will expand educational opportunities, grow our economy, and improve access to healthcare services for all Vermonters, regardless of where they live." said Vermont State Treasurer Mike Pieciak.
The Vermont Community Broadband Board also supported the funding, stating that it would aid in further connecting Vermonters in rural communities.
“The VCBB is extremely grateful for Vermont’s allocation. We’d like to thank President Biden and Vermont’s Congressional Delegation for these federal dollars. This is a huge step toward our goal of getting all Vermonters connected to broadband,” said VCBB Executive Director Christine Hallquist.
Work is underway on the five-year plan to put Vermont’s BEAD allocation to work for all Vermonters. The plan will be available for public comment next month.