MONTPELIER — Vermont's seasonally-adjusted statewide unemployment rate for April fell to 2.4 percent, according to the latest report from the Vermont Department of Labor. This reflects a decrease of three-tenths of one percentage point from the prior month’s revised estimate. The civilian labor force participation rate was 63.7 percent in April, unchanged from the prior month.
The comparable United States rate in April was 3.4 percent, a decrease of one-tenth of one percentage point from the revised March estimate. The seasonally-adjusted Vermont data for April show the Vermont labor force increased by 194 from the prior month’s revised estimate. The number of employed persons increased by 1,100 and the number of unemployed persons decreased by 906.
The April unemployment rates for Vermont’s 17 labor market areas ranged from 1.4 percent in Burlington-South Burlington to 4 percent in Derby (note: local labor market area unemployment rates are not seasonally-adjusted).
“Vermont employers continue to report thousands of job openings in every corner of the state," said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington in a release. "I was honored to participate in the graduation of 164 Vermonters from our Registered Apprenticeship Program. Newly certified, these Vermonters will be able to step into a career path with high paying jobs in electrical, plumbing, industrial sewing and advanced manufacturing. The registered apprenticeship program is an industry-driven, high-quality career program where Vermonters can obtain work experience and nationally-recognized credentials."
He said with jobs in the trades in high demand, now is a great time to start building skills and working towards a financially secure future. Contact the Registered Apprenticeship Program at labor.apprenticeship@vermont.gov or speak with a job specialist at one of the Vermont Department of Labor’s job centers across the state to learn more. Additional information on Registered Apprenticeships can be found at https://labor.vermont.gov/workforce-development/apprenticeship and www.apprenticeship.gov.