MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Labor released data on the Vermont economy for June. According to household data, the seasonally-adjusted statewide unemployment rate for June was 1.9 percent. This reflects a decrease of two-tenths of one percentage point from the prior month’s revised estimate. The civilian labor force participation rate was 63.7 percent in June, unchanged from the prior month.
“This report presents data captured from June of this year, and therefore doesn’t incorporate any impacts from the July flood. So, while these updates to the economic picture are useful, we anticipate changes in future reports as we learn the full effects of this historic disaster," said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington in a release. "Currently, the focus of the Department is on helping Vermonters recover by working with federal partners to ensure relief efforts include all possible means of support to those impacted by the flood. Additionally, our workforce teams are in the field assisting at various state resource centers.
The Vermont Department of Labor issued a formal announcement highlighting the federal program known as Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA). This announcement marks the official start of the program and outlines the various requirements for eligibility. Information about DUA for Vermonters can be found online at https://labor.vermont.gov/dua, but anyone who has seen their hours or wages impacted by the flood should file first for traditional unemployment insurance benefits. This includes self-employed individuals and independent contractors, Harrington said.