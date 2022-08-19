MONTPELIER — Vermont’s resident Canada goose hunting season will be held Sept. 1 to 25 to help control the state’s goose population prior to the arrival of Canada geese migrating south, according to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.
The season will be open statewide with a daily bag limit of five Canada geese in the Connecticut River Zone and eight in the rest of Vermont.
A second Canada goose hunting season for resident and migrant birds will be held from Oct. 15 to Nov. 13, with a daily bag limit of one Canada goose in the Lake Champlain Zone and Interior Vermont Zone.
In the Connecticut River Zone, the second Canada goose season will be from Oct. 4 to Nov. 6, and Nov. 23 to Dec. 18, with a daily bag limit of two Canada geese.
New this year is a late Canada goose season targeting resident birds. Within the Lake Champlain and Interior zones, the season will be held from Dec. 1 to Jan. 21, with a five-bird daily bag limit. The season will run Dec. 19 to Jan. 21 in the Connecticut River zone and applies only to the lands of the zone, not Connecticut River waters.
A hunting license is required, and a waterfowl hunter 16 or older must carry current federal and Vermont duck stamps. Federal stamps are sold at post offices, federal refuges and on the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service website fws.gov/birds/get-involved/duck-stamp.php. Vermont duck stamps can be added to your hunting license on Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s website (vtfishandwildlife.com) and through license agents. The hunter must sign the federal duck stamp.
All migratory game bird hunters must also be registered with the Harvest Information Program (H.I.P.). This can be done on Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s website or by calling toll-free 1-877-306-7091. After providing some basic information, hunters will receive their annual H.I.P. registration number, which then needs to be recorded on their hunting license.
A printable copy of migratory bird hunting regulations can be downloaded from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife website under “Hunt” – “Waterfowl.” A printed version will also be available from license agents and post offices.