MONTPELIER — In recognition of the impact that individuals with mental health issues have on Vermont’s courts and to respond to their needs, the Vermont Supreme Court established the Vermont Judiciary Commission on Mental Health and the Courts.
Comprised of representatives from each of the three co-equal branches of Vermont state government including judges, legislators and executive agencies that assist people with serious mental illness, the Commission’s overarching purpose is “to advance the pursuit of equal justice under the law” while identifying advances in the justice system “that will positively impact the administration of justice where it intersects with mental health, evaluate solutions and recommend change," the judiciary said in a news release.
Given that the sooner people are offered treatment, the more they will benefit, the Commission’s charge underscores the importance of coordinating efforts statewide to identify those who need treatment and to provide it.
The Commission’s framework includes steps aimed at identifying and training people who regularly are in contact with court-involved individuals with mental illnesses to properly assess and refer them to treatment or placement. The steps also include convening a Vermont summit on mental health and the justice system.
Vermont Chief Justice Paul Reiber and Associate Justice Karen Carroll co-chair the Commission, whose members also include Superior Court judges Thomas Carlson and Kate Hayes, as well as representatives from the Vermont Judiciary, Vermont Legislature, Vermont Bar Association, Attorney General’s Office, Defender General’s Office, States’ Attorneys’ and Sheriffs’ Office, Agency of Human Services, designated agencies, designated hospitals and the Department of Corrections.
The Commission will hold its first meeting in September. Information about the Commission can be found on the Judiciary's website at vermontjudiciary.org/about-vermont-judiciary/boards-and-committees/commission-on-mental-health.