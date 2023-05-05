MANCHESTER — The Vermont Flannel Co. announced the grand opening of a permanent location at 96 Depot St. in Manchester, with a week-long celebration taking place from Saturday, May 6, through Saturday, May 13. The festivities culminate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, May 12, and a Sip & Shop experience on Saturday, May 13.
The ribbon cutting ceremony, hosted in partnership with the Southwestern Chamber of Commerce and Manchester Business Association, begins at 5:30 p.m. Smugglers’ Notch Distillery will be offering tastings of its Vermont-made spirits. Light appetizers and refreshments will be served.
On Saturday, May 14, Outer Limits Brewing will join Vermont Flannel from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. to offer customers a Sip & Shop experience that includes live acoustic guitar music by Sammy Blanchette.
Vermont Flannel also revealed the opening of a Vermont Teddy Bear pop-up shop within its new Manchester store on Depot Street.
“After the success of our holiday pop-up shop in Manchester, we couldn’t be more excited to have a permanent presence in southern Vermont,” said Joe Van Deman, CEO, in a release. “Manchester has welcomed us with open arms and we’re thrilled to partner with Vermont Teddy Bear to bring an additional attraction to the region.”
“Manchester is a quintessential New England town with a unique mix of culture, nature, and recreation,” said Matt Bigelow, president. “It couldn’t be a better fit for the Vermont Flannel brand, and we couldn’t be happier to contribute to this vibrant community.”
The Vermont Flannel Company is a manufacturer and retailer of ultra-soft flannel clothing, blankets and accessories. Established in Vermont in 1991, Vermont Flannel has handcrafted all of its products in America for more than 30 years.
Through Mother’s Day, May 14, customers can take 10 percent off Stadium Blanket purchases in-store with code MOMSDAY10.