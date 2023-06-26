MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Labor announced $400,000 in funding available for internship opportunities. The Work-Based Learning and Training Grants are open to all Vermont employers offering internships that provide meaningful training and work experience to eligible Vermonters. Applications will be accepted through June 30.
This grant program serves a dual purpose in supporting employers by providing financial assistance to develop and implement work-based learning and training opportunities within their businesses while also creating paid, on-the-job work experience for graduating students and other Vermonters.
“We are excited to offer this grant program to Vermont employers and workers,” said Michael Harrington, Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Labor, in a release. “Internships are a valuable way for students and other members of Vermont’s workforce to gain real-world experience and develop skills that will help them succeed in the workforce. This program will help more Vermont employers offer quality internships to the benefit of students, businesses, and the state’s economy.”
Employers can find more information about the Work-Based Learning and Training Grants online at Vermont Grant Opportunities | Department of Labor. The Department of Labor encourages all interested employers to apply as soon as possible, as funding is limited.