Learn from the best at an upcoming event: Vermont Business Magazine has invited former National Football League star Drew Brees to speak at its monthly webcast.
The virtual event is scheduled from 12 to 12:40 p.m., Jan. 12.
Brees, now an analyst for National Broadcasting Company Sports, is also a prolific businessman and investor. In this webcast, he shares his insights as an athlete-turned-entrepreneur.
During his athletic career with New Orleans Saints and San Diego Chargers, he amassed accolades. Brees led the Saints to victory in Super Bowl XLIV and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
Today, he's a successful entrepreneur: He's co-owner of Surge Adventure Parks with 15 locations, and franchise investments in Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, Walk Ons Bistreaux & Bar, Happy’s Irish Pub and Stretch Zone, among others. He also serves on the boards of b1BANK and the equity firm Franworth, and is a global brand ambassador for PointsBet.
The Brees Dream Foundation has contributed more than $45 million to help improve the quality of life for cancer patients and provide care, education and opportunities for children and families in need. In 2006, Brees won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, one of the league’s highest honors that recognizes a player for his excellence on and off the field.
Join the magazine for this monthly webcast featuring thought and business leaders.