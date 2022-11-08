MIDDLEBURY — The Vermont Community Foundation, in collaboration with Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility, has announced the 2022 to 2023 cohort of the Vermont Changemakers Table program.
The Vermont Changemakers Table is a group of changemakers seeking to drive positive change in Vermont and its communities through relationship building and collective action. The program has connected and empowered six cohorts of changemakers from across Vermont since its inception in 2016.
Ahmad Yassir, digital sales and marketing specialist of Vermont News and Media, representing the Brattleboro Reformer, Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and Vermont Country Magazine, was accepted into the program.
The 2022 to 2023 Changemakers Table program will convene a group of 20 changemakers under the age of 35 with diverse backgrounds, occupations and experience for a seven-month series of in-person and virtual gatherings to discuss challenges and opportunities facing Vermont communities and how to utilize levers of change within their spheres of influence. At monthly gatherings, participants will build connections with one another, discuss and learn with leaders across the state about leveraging change, and design and implement a grant program to provide financial support to organizations and initiatives led by Black, indigenous and people of color in Vermont.
This year’s program will be hybrid with two in-person dinners and eight virtual meetings, and for the third year in a row, the program will be free for all who are selected. Vermont Community Foundation will also incorporate a round of grantmaking by participants into the program.