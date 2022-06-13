Change is the only constant in the world of cybersecurity. The best way to protect yourself from new forms of cybercrime is to stay updated with the latest trends. But, you need to understand the factors that affect the digital security landscape in Vermont to take the right precautions.
This article will cover three factors that influence the present and future trends in cybersecurity. We’ll also share seven big U.S. cybersecurity trends in 2022 and explain what each one means for you.
Factors that influence the present and future cybersecurity landscape
Here are three factors that will affect the 2022 cybersecurity landscape in Vermont and the U.S. as a whole. This list is by no means comprehensive. Still, these factors will help shape the U.S. cybersecurity outlook for this year and beyond.
Diverse cybercriminal attacks
Every year, thousands of Americans are successfully targeted by cybercriminal attacks. Reported cybercrime breaches in the U.S. increased by 17 percent from 2020 to 2021, and Vermont is no exception. Now, this doesn’t mean that hackers use the same techniques every year.
The rise in the number of reported breaches is directly related to the diversity of the attacks. Cybercriminals use a number of different methods to access information and funds illegally. Hackers usually switch between attacks until they find an effective approach to bypass any defenses.
Some of the common techniques used by cybercriminals include:
- social engineering;
- supply-chain attacks;
- phishing schemes;
- ransomware attacks;
- small business and consumer blackmail;
- and exploitation of device vulnerabilities.
The cost of implementing effective cybersecurity solutions
Smartphones and other modern devices are known for their performance. But, many of these also bring inherent security vulnerabilities. The problem is that some of these weaknesses are only discovered after the affected devices hit the market.
Device vulnerabilities can force you to either invest in online security or risk a costly attack. The same concept can also be applied to companies, nonprofit organizations and other entities. The additional financial pressure can result in price bumps and disruptions in areas like customer service.
Here are some of the cybersecurity solutions that individuals and companies are implementing in 2022:
- firewall protection;
- antivirus software;
- server and email protection;
- two-factor authentication;
- security architecture review;
- and monitoring services and compliance auditing.
Geopolitical events
Geopolitical events have an effect on the global cybersecurity landscape. This includes all U.S. states, including Vermont.
Actions taken by influential figures will also play a significant role in the digital security ecosystem. This is especially true when it comes to swaying mass opinion.
Social media platforms like Twitter have become important channels for monitoring geopolitical affairs. Cybercriminals usually take advantage of high-profile events to disseminate inaccurate information. As new channels emerge, criminals weave them into their existing mechanisms to affect policy changes.
Here are some examples of geopolitical events that will help shape the cybersecurity ecosystem in the Green Mountain State:
- Brexit and the founding/dissolving of other economic ecosystems;
- U.S. relations with international powerhouses, like China;
- the worsening climate crisis, resulting in heightened security risks;
- natural disasters;
- the 2022 midterms elections;
- and changes in international importing and exporting regulations.
7 trends shaping the 2022 cybersecurity landscape in the US
The world relies more on digital technology than ever before. This led to a shift in the types of risks we face and the precautions we take each day.
Here are seven trends that will shape the US cybersecurity landscape in 2022 and beyond.
1. Widespread adoption of remote work
According to Mercer, seven out of 10 companies will continue to allow employees to work remotely, at least part-time. This is great news from a productivity and employee satisfaction standpoint. But, it might also pose extra security risks for businesses and their customers.
Remote workers are one of the top targets for cybercriminals. It’s estimated that remote employees are 238 percent more likely to be targeted by criminals online. Take the University of Vermont Medical Center malware breach, for example. This attack started through a corporate computer that a team member took on vacation to work while away.
The only solution is to put in place extra security features like a VPN (virtual private network). Through a VPN, you can encrypt your connection and change location on the web.
In other words, you can hide your real location and make it look like you’re connecting from somewhere else. The data encryption and change in IP address allow for a safe work environment, especially when on public internet connections.
2. Cybercriminals will target a higher number of small businesses
Cybercriminals traditionally target large companies and corporations. However, these deceitful parties are starting to widen their scope. Data from 2021 suggests that small businesses were three times more likely to experience a security breach than big companies.
There are many reasons why cybercriminals have made this shift. The most obvious is that small businesses don’t have the same resources as big companies.
Building a secure infrastructure is more challenging for smaller entities. Thus, they are more likely to experience cyber attacks.
Small businesses are essential to the digital economy, yet additional security results in higher prices for their customers. If your favorite brand is targeted, you can experience the effects of increased cybercrime firsthand.
3. Higher number of supply-chain cyberattacks
Businesses need to partner with providers to deliver great services. To take full advantage of these partnerships, business owners often need to install a provider’s software. This requires a huge amount of trust, mainly because it can result in a supply-chain attack.
Although not a new technique, supply chain attacks are on the rise. The NCC Group estimates that this type of cybercrime increased by more than 51 percent in 2021 alone. Other projections have actually pegged this number closer to 300 percent after high-profile cases like the SolarWinds hack.
A common factor that has been identified in supply-chain attacks is the use of open-source tools. While transparent, these tools are prone to code integrity problems like poisoning. To avoid these risks, your in-house developers should analyze and assess the risk of every system used.
4. Automation and IoT technology
Modern automation tools leverage a huge amount of data to make decisions without human input. That said, if the data collected is disrupted or contaminated, it compromises performance, as well as security. Because of this, it’s essential to protect the integrity of this information.
Businesses have been quick to implement automation to increase efficiency. Now, quick deployment might leave vulnerabilities that can be exploited. For instance, researchers discovered that Tesla vehicles could be stopped by flashing certain images on nearby billboards.
Internet of Things devices also have added another layer to this challenge. Projections suggest that there will be more than 150,000 IoT devices connected to the internet by 2025. Device security is essential in this scenario, because each IoT connection has the potential for a breach.
5. Artificial intelligence
It’s estimated that the value of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity will exceed the $46 billion mark by 2027. AI is already an essential component in search engines, streaming platforms and online security solutions.
AI security systems can detect unwanted traffic and block suspicious connections. An AI-powered security system also can help consumers reduce the cost of potential breaches by half. However, home and business users need to ensure that the AI provider has its own safety measures to prevent security problems later on.
While it wasn’t developed for this purpose, criminals can use AI to discover vulnerabilities and help orchestrate attacks. AI tools can automate deceitful steps and help criminals scale their attacks. This means that they can target more unsuspecting users without much effort.
6. Unresolved issues that still exist, like advanced ransomware attacks
It’s clear that malicious entities are always looking for new ways to take advantage of their targets. This represents a big challenge, because we are still dealing with previous threats that haven’t disappeared. For example, ransomware attacks.
Take the University of Vermont Medical Center breach we’ve mentioned earlier. The criminals accessed the system through a traditional ransomware attack. Valuable files were encrypted and all backups were removed permanently before a ransom note was left in the system.
The UVM Medical Center hack is one of the latest examples of the damage that known methods can cause. Health care facilities were 755 percent more likely to experience ransomware attacks this year. There’s no question that protecting against these has undoubtedly become more important than ever before.
Conclusion: Get the right tools
Monitoring cybersecurity trends is the only way to stay safe. But, there are many variables that influence these tendencies. You need to familiarize yourself with these smaller factors. Plus, you also need to understand where the industry is heading and take the right steps to protect yourself.
Most important, you need to find tools that help you maintain high-security levels at all times. You can help reduce the chances of an attack by following certain steps. For example, connecting via a VPN whenever you’re working online. You should also review each service provider carefully before signing up for its services.