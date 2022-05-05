The Green Mountain State is leading the nation in plummeting jobless claims, according to a new WalletHub study comparing a week last month to prior years.
The study of U.S. Department of Labor statistics issued Thursday shows, nationwide, new unemployment claims increasing week-over-week on April 25. The study compared the week of April 25, 2022, to the week of April 22, 2019, and to benchmark dates in 2020 and 2021. About 6 million Americans are still unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub notes.
Meanwhile, unemployment claims in Vermont decreased by 95 percent the week of April 25, compared to the same week last year. This was the biggest decrease in the U.S.
Vermont claims also decreased by 48 percent, compared to the same week in 2019. This was the fifth largest decrease in the country.
Compared to the start of 2020, weekly jobless claims decreased by 50 percent, the 25th smallest decrease in the U.S.
The week of April 25, there were 200,000 new unemployment claims nationwide, a 97 percent reduction from the height of the pandemic, and 15 states — none in New England — had jobless claims that were higher than pre-pandemic levels; the closest state to experience this is New York, followed by Washington, D.C.
Weekly unemployment claims did rise nationally for that week last month, but every state except New Hampshire had claims last week that were better than the same period in 2021.