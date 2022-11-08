BENNINGTON — United Counseling Service is pleased to announce Danielle Gallen has joined the agency as its new director of human resources.
“Danielle is a great addition to our team,” said United Counseling Service executive director Lorna Mattern. “With her broad human resources skillset, we are looking forward to having her build upon the solid HR foundation we have in place.”
Gallen has held human resources leadership roles in both the public and private sectors, most recently running her own consulting firm. She specializes in conflict resolution, employee relations, diversity, equity, access and inclusion. Gallen earned her bachelor of science from Florida State University and her Juris Doctor from the University of California, Hastings College of Law.
“I am thrilled to be bringing my experience to UCS,” said Gallen. “I look forward to being part of the amazing culture of this organization and sharing my knowledge as we grow into the future.”
Gallen is replacing the outgoing director of human resources, Leslie Addison, who will be retiring in December.
For more information, visit ucsvt.org.