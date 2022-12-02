JAMAICA — Mike Tuller brings an extensive background in planning to his new role as Jamaica’s first town administrator.
“I have spent much of my career in planning helping communities plan for their future and develop projects that are supported within these local governments,” he said. “I would like to continue this path in Jamaica helping their administration, road department and the transfer station improve operations, where needed.”
Tuller started the new job Monday. The hire was announced at the Select Board meeting and follows an annual Town Meeting vote in April to fund the position.
For more than 20 years, Tuller has been a professional planner. He primarily worked for city and county governments in suburban Atlanta, Ga., as an employee and consultant.
Tuller was hired by the town last year to serve as its part-time flood administrator.
At the time, he also was the town of Wilmington’s zoning administrator and health officer.
Based on the commute time and expense of traveling from Manchester where he lives, Tuller said he decided not to seek another three-year appointment in Wilmington. His appointment ended in September.
Jamaica is affected by the need to properly manage its drinking water and wastewater resources in accordance with state compliance guidelines, Tucker said.
“Jamaica has done a significant amount of good work over the past 10 years, looking at cost-effective alternatives in managing their water and wastewater needs for the future,” he said.
Town leaders and the Windham Regional Commission have been speaking with the state about the need to provide improved water/wastewater resources in Jamaica Village, Tuller said.
“Unfortunately, this is an issue many towns in Vermont face today,” he said. “Hopefully, there will be state funds available in the near future to assist smaller municipalities with these costly system improvements.”
Tuller said he plans on being “an active participant in this process, exploring grant opportunities and partnerships that would be encouraged by the Jamaica community.” He is “here to help the board but also to help the staff wherever we can find where he needs to go,” Select Board Chairman Greg Meulemans said at the meeting Monday.
Since 2017, Tuller and his father have been restoring a historic homestead in Manchester as a home and family business with his wife Virginia and their son Andrew.