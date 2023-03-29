BENNINGTON — The Tri State Area Federal Credit Union annual meeting will be held on May 3 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The board of directors and Jim Martinez, president of the Federal Credit Union at 28 Church St. in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. and 85 Washington Ave. in Bennington, invite all to join them for the annual meeting and election of board members to be held at the Hoosick Falls Central School High School cafeteria. Dinner will be catered by the school dining staff, and “State of the Credit Union” detailing what happened in 2022 and what is in store for 2023 will be outlined.
RSVP at 518-686-4504 by Tuesday. Seating for dinner is limited to the first 125 individuals who respond. Any RSVPs over 125 can get an annual report from the Hoosick Falls office. Masking is optional and won’t be discouraged.